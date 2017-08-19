The language of God : Love and forgiveness

Daniel Tryte

“We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

Standing on Pa’s favorite balcony with all the glories of heaven above, unveiling and open for all the willing eyes to feast upon its glory is a luxury of relief treated after a long haul over by an endless monsoon clouds. The cool gentle thick breeze of the luscious dark field blows a lover kiss to the seasoned skin, awakening all the senses. The serpent curved mountains, silhouette beneath the stars sprinkled skies, tells a silent tales of The Ancient of Time. The nocturnal choir of a thousand band blends in a fine cocktail, clearing the mushy head till it tilted toward heaven’s glory. Mesmerized and awestruck, I stood in trance, gaging toward the far east-end of the horizon in placid contentment. The state of such beauty! So much peace! So much perfection in all creations!

To be living in such a perfect world and having not the heart and wisdom to appreciate such perfection is an act of mockery at God’s perfect design. Only a fool would commit such an act of blunder. And I was doing just that! A fool, the biggest fool indeed! A foolish act for which for which I have now paid with a future as fragile as a mother womb. I have been show a path toward greener pastures. I had chosen the other way. The form was young, strong, proud and wise beyond knowing good. I thought then, I knew better. Pa’s not here anymore and need not be here to tell me, “I should have listen”. Life is tough and uncompromising! This itself is enough a justification for the truth to prevail! Every day, I reminded myself of this truth. And every moment, I thrive to be what I ought to be, not perfection, but a part of the already existing perfect creations in perfect harmony with its surrounding. I sincerely pray that every son and daughter of this beautiful land is gifted with a clear insight and wisdom to appreciate and cherish beautiful things gifted (relationship, guidance, education, nature, social bonding and values, family, freedom…). All of these, which are a gift of love!

I have often asked myself, “What could be the reason for this life going so wrong?” And every time, the heart as always gently remind with a sigh, “Disobedience, your young fool!” I have turned hostile toward wisdom instruction and teaching; blinding my insight, walking away from the shelter of the Truth. And that certainly was a spell it out aloud DISOBEDIENCE. How many precious young lives are going through this path right now, doing just that? How many of them are going through the fire of reform? I pray none! And I pray all! Mistake and fault are always an action regretful and hurting in its consequences. But when these shortcomings are all that is there for a desperate man to hold onto, fighting his way through life, then, it surely can become his teacher and a patient mentor. The past, nothing worthwhile to talk about! But it does blessed me with an insight to see what are of value and makes me more humble and incline toward wisdom instruction. God does not choose side, it is said. But surely, he is with those willing to reform. I believe, this is the true essence of every religion.

I’m a survivor for a clean straight eight years. Another year or so, living a self-exiled life behind the thin red line; I would already have been six feet under. It is not of my strength and ability that I have reached this far and survived. I realized, it is that love never giving up on me which have seen me safe this far. And it is that love, even when not present in form, speaks forgiveness with that last forgiving smile. The last lesson learnt – The Lesson of Forgiveness! I knew then, I was and I’m forgiven. And in the end, that is all that matter for this life to start afresh. A long thirty seven years it took to understand and crack the code of God language – Love and Forgiveness. Life will be a struggle as always, living an uphill task; but in a strange beautiful way, much clearer and brighter now.

Learning to listen to the language of God brought me a new a freedom. It blessed me with Freedom to love and live with passion; but in a responsible way. It is such a gentle truth force, empowering us to shed our fears from the shadow of uncertainties, a healing balm for a wounded life, a scepter of emancipation for a life in bondage, and a rich dowry for a new begin life. The truth then dawn upon me! The universe and everything it holds within are already perfect and beautiful as it is in all its forms. The earth need not be changed or healed. Nor does it need to be disturbed. It has already learnt and spoken the Language of God beautifully. Our planet sustains life! Doesn’t it? It is us, human, who need healing from our self-inflicted chronic wounds. It is slowly eating up our life, society and land.

When the wise children of this gracious beautiful Land learns to open our heart to wisdom instruction; communicate and response to one another in the Language of God, I believe then our life, society and land will start to heal. Yes! It is possible because you and I will always be the first to love and forgive. And yes! It is surely the only force which can undo the wrong of our past, guiding us into a more tolerant and secure future.