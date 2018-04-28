IMPHAL, Apr 27: Mahindra’s Plush New XUV 500 was launched at Mahindra show room, Shiv Auto Tech located at Airport road today.

The Plush New XUV 500 model has many additional design upgrades and facilities over the older XUV 500 model of the company.

The new luxurious model boasts of alloy wheels, hi-tech infotainment system, fully automated temperature control, smart rain sensing wipers, light sensing head lens and tyre pressure monitoring systems as well as other advanced features.The newly launched model will start from Rs 12.73 lakh ex showroom price.