LCRC emerge champions of XIth Jadonang Memorial Football Tourney

IMPHAL, Dec 9 : The XIth Jadonang Memorial Football Tournament which began on November 11 at THAU, Sports Complex, Thang-meiband under the aegis of Zeliangrong Football Asso-ciation concluded today with Langthabal Chingthak Rongmei Club as winners.The final match which was played between Langthabal Chingthak Rongmei Club (LCRC) and Keishamthong Kabui Football Club (KKFC) was graced by CM N Biren as chief guest. Other MLA’s and officials also attended the final match and the closing ceremony of the tournament.Both LCRC and KKFC today played out a clean game showcasing their determined efforts and fine sportsmanship.The Keishamthong side had an early lead 2-0 lead but LCRC resurged in the second half to level the score at the end of regulation time. The winners were decided via a tie-break.The first half went in favour of KKFC with a 1-0 lead through a goal scored by Raja in the 29th minute. After the breather, it was Gandhi who found the net in the 48th minute and extended the lead to 2-0. Stung by the two goal lead LCRC, sighed off for a while gathering a bit of strength and concentrating more in keeping their citadel intact. Thereafter, they began to dominate the mid-field and began to stretch the defence line looking for gap using the flanks. Soon their efforts began to bear fruit and it was Mezibui who struck the first goal in the 73rd minute.In a span of two minute Baggio Palmei of LCRC intruded deep into KKFC’s box and banged in a clinical shot and restored parity.The normal time ended with scoreline hanged at 2-2 prompting a penalty shoot-out.In the penalty shoot-out, LCRC scored 5 goals against 4 goals from KKFC to emerged champions of the tournament with a 7-6 victory.P Ajangpu Kabui, Disin-gam Gangmei, Aloumei, Poulinmei Gangmei and M Chungmei registered their names on the scoresheet for LCRC while Benjamin Akmson, G Ninja Kabui, Gandhi and Angamna Golmei scored for the Keishamthong side.Speaking as chief guest of the function, Chief Minister said that sports help in building real human relationship and there is no religion, caste, creed etc in sports. Sports have a great value in promoting peace in the world, he added. The CM further said that the Government is trying its level best to complete the ongoing construction of various sports complex in the hill districts of the State with the help of recent initiatives taken up by the Government of India.He also asserted that non-availability of playgrounds and fields in the locality may be the reason behind decreasing number of players belonging to Zeliangrong community in recent years especially Kabuis who mainly inhabitate in the valley areas.Stating that football is becoming popular these days, Chief Minister urged the organising committee of the tournament to organise the tournament at a more higher level so that the tournament would have maximum exposure in the country. Mentioning the demand made by the Zeliangrong Union for the construction of Sports Complex, Chief Minister suggested the union to look for a suitable site for the construction of the complex and promised every possible help for the construction. He also said that the Government would have a concrete plan for upgradation of THAU sports complex. He also assisted a sum of Rs 50,000 to the organising committee.In his presidential speech, MLA Gaikhangam appealed the organising committee to think of expanding the tournament to a higher level which does not confined only to Zeliangrong community of the State. He further said that it is indeed true that Haiphou Jadonang was born in Zeliangrong community but he is a symbol of patriotism to all.Former Chief Minister Radhabinod Koijam, MLA Tamenglong AC Samuel Jendai, Former Minister Dr Kh Loken Singh, former MLA Janghemlung Panmei, Jyotin Waikhom, vice president of BJP state unit, Gaipuijai Golmei, president Zeliangrong Football Association, Amu Kamei, president Zeliangrong Union also attended the function.LCRC walk away with Rs 1,00,000 along with winners trophy and certificate sponsored by Th Bishwajit and Samuel Yendai while the runners-up, KKFC and third placed Chingkhulong were awarded Rs 50,000 and 25,000 respectively.Best discipline team award worth Rs 10,000 went to UKFC along with trophy and certificate. Best march past award of Rs 10,000 was given to SKYC, Sawombung.G Ninja Kabui bagged the player of the tournament while best goal-keeper of the tournament went to LCRC’s Peisuigaulung Doson and top scorer award to P Ajangpu Kabui of LCRC. (Inputs from DIPR)