LDA spells out works

Imphal, May 4 (DIPR) : The Loktak Development Authority (LDA) has finalised three long term projects even though they are yet to be sanctioned by the State/Central Government, said L Bhagaton Singh, Project Director of LDA during a press conference held today at DIPR complex, Moirangkhom

LDA has already completed the Short Term Action Plan (STAP) for Conservation of Loktak Lake with appreciable results in maintaining the open water regime in the central part of the lake.

Activities of LDA during 2016-17 were largely confined to maintenance works to sustain the ecological well being of the lake. Activities involved removal of phumdi from Loktak and Pumlenpat. Loktak now is much cleaner and the wetland drainage system has improved rejuvenating the hydrological processes.

There have been specific catchment conservation efforts with financial support of the Central and State Governments through Central Plan Scheme (CPS). Activities involve small scale engineering works for soil and water conservation, livelihood improvement through horticulture plantation etc.

Inland Water Transport Project, funded by Ministry of Shipping through IWAI, also saw good progress with the completion of the Terminal Complex at Sendra which is the first of six such units. A project proposal has also been submitted to establish and maintain inland transport routes for uninterrupted ferry service in Loktak lake, Bhagaton said.

LDA also finalised three projects which are to be sanctioned by the State/Central Government. The projects are Conservation of the Loktak Wetland Complex, integrating all the associated lakes like Pumlen, Kharung, Khoidum and Ikop, with the technical support of Wetlands International-South Asia, New Delhi.

The management action plan is expected to provide a comprehensive pathway for conservation of the entire wetland complex of which Loktak forms a major part. The project aims to address land and water management issues both within the lake basin and the watershed, ensure community engagement through income generation programmes and sustainable livelihoods.

Pollution control will be one thrust area with special emphasis on sanitation and sewage management. There will be considerable investments in tourism centred around cultural heritage and natural attributes.

The second project is Promotion of Livelihood through Sustainable Fisheries Enhancement Activities in the Peripheral Areas of the Loktak Wetland. The goal of this project is to promote livelihood opportunity in sustainable fishery activities with the scope of providing ensured income generation for effective management and conservation of wetland environment, elaborated the LDA Project Director.

The third project is Construction of Fore-Shore road. The propose project envisages construction of a ring road of 80 Kms around the periphery/boundary of the lake. The road will clearly draw a line between the private lands, Government lands or areas where land ownership is doubtful. The road will prevent illegal encroachers from further encroachment.

The Project Director further said that compensation of Rs 14,000 each to 519 Phum huts and Rs 13,000 each to 8219 Athaphum were already given by LDA.

H Shanti Singh, Project Coordinator and Dr Shyamjai Singh, Scientific Officer also attended the press conference.