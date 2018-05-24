LDAPWA calls 48-hrs bandh in Tml, Noney

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 23: Loktak Downstream Affected Peoples’ Welfare Association (LDAPWA) has called a 48 hour bandh in Tamenglong and Noney districts with effect from 5 am of May 28 against the Government’s inaction towards implementation of Loktak Downstream Hydro Electric Project in Tamenglong district.

Addressing a press meet held today at Popa Restaurant near MBC Church, Chingmeirong, LDAPWA chairman Ningthaodai Golmei claimed that the Loktak Downstream Hydro Electric Project in Tamenglong district was sanctioned by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 as a special package for Manipur.

He said that the then Prime Minister announced that an agreement on the implementation of the project was arrived between National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited and Government of Manipur in 1999 after conducting several surveys of the project site.

Following the agreement, a MoU was inked between Government of Manipur and NHPC on September 19, 2007 to execute the project by superseding the earlier agreement made between the two groups as a joint venture.

Even the then Power Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde had laid the foundation stone for the project at Thangal village in 2006. Several development works related to the project, such as construction of a power sub-station in Tamenglong district and Irang Power House approach road have been carried out.

Pointing out that the project remains as an unfulfilled dream for the people of Tamenglong and Noney districts with the Government of Manipur yet to sign Power Purchased Agreement till today, Ningthaodai urged the Government to do the same and expedite the implementation of the project at the earliest.

A No Objection Certificate (NOC) was already given by the affected villagers to the authorities concerned, he said and demanded the Government to disclose the reasons for being reluctant in implementing the project.

He expressed hope that the Government will consider the demand of LDAPWA and do the needful at the earliest.