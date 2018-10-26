Leaders of different faiths meet to help tackle climate change

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 25: With the main objective of taking different faith based organizations on board for deliberating on the existing policies on climate change and environment as well as for planning and working together towards protecting the environment, Faith Based Leaders Meet on Climate Change kicked off at Diocesan Social Service Society (DSSS), Mantripukhri, today.

The programme/meet jointly organized by State Climate Change Cell, Directorate of Environment, Manipur and Manipur Forum for Sustainable Mountain Development, was attended by Directorate of Environment, Director Dr Y Nabachandra Singh, State Climate Change, Manipur Honorary Member retired Professor N Mohendro Singh, DSSS Director Father Anthony and Peace and Development, MBC Director Reverend T Karang Maram as the presidium members.

Speaking at the function, Mohendro remarked that the participation of different faith organizations in the meet is the beginning of the collective endeavour towards containing the onslaughts of climate change and environmental degradation in the State and the world.

He explained that according to his belief, meeting together is the beginning, keeping together is the process and working together is the success.

Pointing out that human beings are both the creator and destroyer, he said that the prevailing threat of climate change is the consequence of men’s excessive destruction of environment.

He opined that it is high time for the State and the country to establish model villages to curb the menace of environmental degradation and added that Churches/religious leaders, NGOs and community leaders have immense role in fulfilling the same.

Stating that providing livelihood security and economic sustainability to villagers is a must in tackling the growing impact of environmental degradation and climate change, Mohendro maintained that the Government should try hard to improve the alternative source of economy and improve the livelihood of the villagers.

He then urged all to think globally and act locally, which means one has to start the initiative from individual capacity while thinking of the global issues or threats.

Anthony observed the rapid depletion of forest in the State and the North East region and cautioned that the consequence of the act will put everyone in grave danger in the near future if appropriate measures are not taken at the earliest.

He also expressed strong apprehension that parts of the State, especially the hill areas may soon face acute problem of soil erosion as in the case of Rajasthan due to the increased level of deforestation.

Directorate of Environment Deputy Director Dr Brajakumar gave a presentation on climate action in Manipur during the technical session which was held later in the afternoon.

A panel discussion was also held after the technical session.