Leadership summit ends

Ukhrul: The two days Tangkhul leadership summit – I organised by TBCA youth union and sponsored by Northeast India Advanced Mission (NIYAM) concluded today at the Town Hall Phungreitang, Ukhrul. The two days summit which was held under the banner “Explore your possibilities” dwelt on different spectrum of Tangkhul society. The summit stressed on strengthening and coordinating all social organizations for the betterment of the Tangkhul community. The summit was attended by Tangkhul leaders from different Tangkhul social organizations, Church leaders, legal experts, entrepreneurs, musician, rights activists. More than 80 members participated in the summit.

MLA Leishiyo Keishing who attended the summit as one of the panelists opined that the tribal need paradigm shift from grass root level to bring economic changes for self reliance. He further stressed the need for development of good road connectivity which will enhance economic activities in the region. President TSL, Grace Shatsang, a panelist, stressed the need for empowering women and giving opportunities to women to participate in decision making.