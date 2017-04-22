I-League 2nd Division NEROCA FC tame Delhi United 5-0 at home

IMPHAL, Apr 21: NEROCA FC registered a massivew win at home as they demolished Delhi United FC 5-0 in the league round (final) match of 2nd division I-League today at Khuman Lampak main stadium.

NEROCA FC’s Nigerian striker Felix Odili Chidi struck twice in the first half as the home team ran riot against the in-form visitors, who had come to Imphal after one each of a win, a lose and a draw. Odili Chidi would have grabbed a hat trick had he not missed a penalty kick in the 55th minute. NEROCA FC led 3-0 at the break and added two goals in the second half.

The big victory today took NEROCA FC to the top of the table with 8 points from 4 matches, leaving Delhi United stuck to third spot with 4 points from 4 matches.

The match today started with feisty tackles from both sides—amidst the pleasant and cool weather with slight wind and a strong spell of shower. However, the home side began to stamp their authority on the game and the second quarter of the first half saw them take the lead. Both sides made three changes each during the match which was played in front of about 4000 fans and football lovers across the State.

The home team started their goal-rush through Singam Subash Singh in the 22nd minute who coolly sent the ball past Delhi United FC’s goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh off a brilliant pass from Ksh Malemnganba Meitei.

Delhi United’s captain Don Tshering Lepcha was shown the yellow card as he brought down Th Saran Singh in the 27th minute.

Felix Odili Chidi asserted his class and doubled the lead for the home team as he booted home one goal in the 31st minute after sidestepping Delhi’s defender Nitesh Chhikara. Odili Chidi struck his second in the 38th minute to make it 3-0 at half-time.

The visitors came out in the second half searching for a goal, but the unrelenting NEROCA FC defenders did not let Delhi United forwards off the hook, pressing their opponents incessantly.

Penalty was awarded in favour of NEROCA FC in the 55th minute when Delhi’s defender pulled down NEROCA striker N Pritam inside the box. Odili Chidi stepped up to take the kick. However, Gurpreet Singh made a brilliant save.

NEROCA FC’s Liberian defender Varney K Kallon capped the fourth goal in the 84th minute. The match ended with NEROCA’s midfielder David Lalbiakzara, who came off the bench in the 66th minute, getting his team’s fifth with a thumping finish in the 90th minute.

NEROCA FC will look to continue this fine form as they host Kenkre FC at the same venue on Apr 29 and Lonestar Kashmir FC on May 6.

