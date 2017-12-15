I-League: NEROCA FC all set to take on Chennai City FC

Imphal, Dec 14:NEROCA FC will take on Chennai City FC at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium at 2pm on December 15 in the first-ever I-League encounter to be played in Manipur.

Speaking to the media at the pre-match conference held at the Classic Grande today, NEROCA FC coach Gift Raikhan said that this will be the first home match for his team and that they will play their best to get the full point.

He added the team officials, coaching staff, support staff, players and the management had discussed about all the shortcomings of the past matches to make them up in the encounter against Chennai City.

So far NEROCA had played two away matches, of which they won one and lost another.

While focusing on the point table, coach Raikhan emphasised that a win in the home match will greatly help the team and that the players will take full advantage of the home match.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with the captain of Chennai City FC, Sebastian Than-gmunsang, who is originally from the State and coach V Soundarajan, they maintained that NEROCA is a formidable team but they have prepared fully for the match.

While expressing satisfaction on the condition of the ground, the Chennai City coach believed there is good coordination in the team to get the most out of the match.

He added some of the players were physically unwell but they have recovered and are now ready to take on the challenge.

Sebastian Thangmunsang, who hails from Chura-chandpur, also said his team is poised for the action.

He expressed that the weather conditions in Chennai and Imphal are hardly different, implying his team will be able to give a well-rounded performance.

Speaking on the audience, Thangmunsang said he believes his team will also get support from the crowd.