LEC win in 1st E Purnima Memorial Women’s Kang

JIRIBAM, Oct 3 : LEC, Babupara secured a 10-6 win over KYC, Kalinagar in a match of the ongoing 1st Elangbam Purnima Devi Memorial Women’s Kang Tournament 2018 being organised under the aegis of District Kang Association Jiribam at Lamlen Community hall cum Kangshang, Babupara, Jiribam today.

LEC, Babupara won the toss and chose the side while the Kalinagar side started the game. LEC were always one step ahead throughout the proceeding and ultimately sealed the 10-6 victory. A Iboton and Ng Gyaneshor officiated the match as umpire and scorer respectively. Echel Club, Dibong will face KYC, Kalinagar in the next match on October 5.