IMPHAL, Aug 22: 5 JAK RIF of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR(South) in its continuous effort to moderate youth to join the Armed Forces, conducted a lecture cum weapon display at Hiyangthang Mayai Lekai, Imphal West District on August 20, said a press release of PRO IGAR (S). The lecture was conducted by officers of the unit who explained the youth about career in Indian Armed Forces.

The event was attended by the local youth. The youth were educated about the various aspects related to joining Indian Armed Forces. The lecture covered the enrolment procedures, opportunities and Indian Armed Forces as a way of life.

At the end of the event, a weapon display was organized in which a large number of youth and villagers attended, it informed.