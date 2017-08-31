Lecture on drug abuse conducted

IMPHAL, Aug 30: Continuing its fight against drug and alcohol abuse, 11 Assam Rifles of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) conducted a lecture on evils of Drug and Alcohol Abuse at Thangbung Minou village, Tengnoupal district yesterday. According to a press release of PRO IGAR (S), a total of 37 villagers including ladies and children from nearby villages attended the event. The lecture emphasized on the importance of awareness among the people, especially the youth about the medical and social effects related to drug and alcohol abuse.

The lecture was concluded by a unanimous pledge to fight against the menace of drug abuse, it said.