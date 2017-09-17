Lecture held

IMPHAL, Sep 16: A lecture programme on the life and teaching of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was held today at Classic Hotel, North AOC in connection with the 100th birth centenary celebration of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

The inaugural session of the programme was attended by Education Minister Th Radheshyam and Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda as the chief guest and president respectively.

Director of India Policy Foundation and Associate Professor of University of Delhi Rakesh Sinha delivered the lecture which was attended by around 300 people.