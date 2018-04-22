Imphal, Apr 21 (DIPR): High Efficiency LED reading lamps and high efficiency LED bulbs of 7W are ready for distribution to ADCs and Zilla Parishad under Integrated Rural Energy Programme (IREP) Scheme.

This was stated by E Ibocha Singh, Director of Science and Technology during the a series of press conferences held at DIPR, Moirangkhom today.

During 2017-18, a total of 4960 numbers of high efficiency LED reading lamps were sanctioned for distribution to six ADCs and 11384 number of high efficiency LED bulbs of 7W were also sanctioned for rural beneficiaries of six Zilla Parishads. The LED bulbs would be distributed to the beneficiaries as part of the Govt’s programme ‘Go to the village’, said the Director.

Upgradation of new scientific exhibits was also taken up at Manipur Science Centre and Innovation Hub will also be added at this centre. As part of Science popularization initiative, one Astronomy Observation Centre with computerized Optical Telescope was taken up at Ngairangbam, Imphal West under Sansaad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) scheme.

A new robotic gallery for school students was also taken up at Manipur Science Centre. Setting up of District Science Centres and Planetariums are being taken up in Ukhrul and Churachandpur districts under 100 per cent NEC funding.

The department has set one year target for completion of these centres.

NEC has sanctioned Rs 802 lakh and Rs 785 lakh and so far released Rs 250 lakh as first instalment for setting up of two District Science Centres and Planetariums.

Five short term research and development projects of local relevance were also taken up.

During 2017-18, a project for Development of Manipur Sign Languages for specific items of Manipur for hearing impaired persons through MANITRON was also taken up. A total of 20 numbers of Parabolic Dish Solar Cookers have been installed at Old Age Homes and Children Homes which were selected by Social Welfare Department.

The Department of Science and Technology has provided Grants-in- Aids to Manipur Remote Sensing Application Centre (MARSAC) and Manipur Science & Technology Council (MASTEC), Ibocha said

The press conference was also attended by RK Somorjit Singh, Senior Scientific Research Officer of the Science & Technology Department.