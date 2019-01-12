Left parties demand special House session

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 11: While demanding immediate withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2016 which was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8, the Left Coordination Committee (LCC) has asked the State Government to convene a special session of the State Assembly to discuss the issue.

A protest demonstration was staged today at Irabot Bhavan against the CAB 2016 under the aegis of the LCC and it was participated by leaders and members of CPI, CPI-M, RSP and Forward Bloc.

As a part of the protest demonstration, a mass rally was taken out along BT Road. Slogans like “Down with Narendra Modi Government”, “Go back BJP”, “Withdraw CAB 2016” were shouted throughout the course of the rally.

Later speaking to media persons, CPI National Executive Member Dr M Nara said that the passage of CAB 2016 has sparked spontaneous civil movement throughout the North East region.

People have been opposing the Bill since a long time back but it is a matter of grave concern that the BJP-led NDA Government paid little attention to the implications of the Bill.

The NDA Government must pay heed to the vehement opposition raised by the people of the North East region and the Bill must be withdrawn immediately, Dr Nara said.

In the meantime, the State Government should convene a special session of the State Assembly to discuss the Bill and the growing anxiety of people over it, he continued.

It seems the State Government has not been listening to what the people have been talking about the Naga accord, the ILP issue and the border row.

It was a single phrase which put Manipur on flames in June 2001 but the State Government has not yet learnt any lesson.

The CAB 2016 will teach the Government a new lesson for the people of Manipur will not remain silent and people will intensify the protest against the Bill, Dr Nara said.

He also condemned the BJP-led NDA Government’s undemocratic and communal policies.