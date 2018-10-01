Left salutes Irawat

IMPHAL, Sep 30: Many CPI leaders, including National leader and Rajya Sabha MP, D Raja have called for a collective struggle against the deterioration of democratic principles and social values in the State and country as a whole, to carry forward the legacy of social reformer and multi faceted social leader Hijam Irawat.

The CPI leaders were speaking as the presidium members at the 122nd Irawat birth anniversary celebration which was organized by Irawat Celebration Committee (ICC), Manipur at Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen, Palace Compound, today.

MP Raja, in his address, opined that Irawat’s philosophy and ideology were to bring equality in the society, particularly the Manipuri society and make every people live with dignity with fundamental rights, irrespective of ethnicity, caste, creed or religion.

He said that the social reformer (Irawat) had visualized a new Manipur where everyone is free from all forms of exploitation, political marginalization, discrimination and so on.

Raja also noted that Irawat did many things for the promotion of Manipuri literature and farmers during his life time.

Saying that the present situation in Manipur and India as a whole is quite different from what iconic figures like Hijam Irawat and Dr BR Ambedkar had dreamt about, the CPI National Secretary asserted that many unwanted things and disturbing incidents are taking place in the name of religion in India during the current BJP rule.

He pointed out that the fabric of communal harmony and secularism have been broken and decried that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had allegedly compared the non-Hindus of the country with dogs and portrayed Hindus as loyal people while addressing a conference at Chicago.

Raja asserted that all citizens are human beings and one should show humanity and respect to others and give opportunity for peaceful existence.

He then lauded the people of the State and the organizers for giving him the opportunity to participate in the function while asking the youth and all to carry forward the legacy of Irawat.

On the other hand, Manipur State Council, CPI Secretary L Sotinkumar criticized both the State Government and the Central Government for failing to resolve various social issues prevailing in the State.

Maintaining that myriads of issues like Border Pillar issue, Framework Agreement and MU crisis are plaguing the State, he lamented that the State Government cannot do anything to bring a positive solution to any of the issues.

He continued to highlight the criticisms against the BJP led NDA Government and underscored the importance of building a united force of all Left parties and people to root out the BJP led Governments in the State and Centre.

Sotinkumar also described Irawat as a true leader and pioneer of Manipuri society who relentlessly fought against social injustices practised during his life time and worked for uplifting the poor and needy sections of the society.

The CPI leader added that Irawat also fought against the then regime’s policy of forming Purvanchal and protected the integrity of the State. CPI leader and ICC president Dr M Nara, CPI secretariat member Langol Iboyaima among others also attended the function as presidium members. Paying of floral tributes to a life-sized portrait of Irawat outside the premises of Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen and organizing of a march past competition marked the main event of the function. Altogether 52 contingents, including students, women organizations, band parties and street women vendors competed in various categories of the march past competition.

Various awards were also given to many individuals for their contribution in their respective fields.