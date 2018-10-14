Leftovers of ‘tiger preys’ found

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 13: Forest Department officials have reportedly found the bones of an animal suspected to have been eaten by a tiger at Shangkhumai area under Willong sub-division, Sena-pati. However, they have not be able to trace the predator yet.

The said area is under the surveillance of Forest Department officials following reports about farm animals failing to return home from grazing and other attacks on livestock by an unknown predator suspected to be a tiger.

It may be mentioned that in the past, news regarding the presence of tigers in the State have led to the State Forest Dept implementing tiger projects in various parts of the State, mainly in Tamenglong and Senapati.

A source mentioned that a team of the State Forest Department, led by Tamenglong Divisional Forest Officer Arun RS and Senapati Divisional Forest Officer CV Jemini visited Shangkhumai village to check for any signs regarding presence of tiger.

The said team also found leftover bones of an animal presumably eaten by tiger in the jungle surrounding the village.

The source continued that the officials also inspected a goat which allegedly bore a scar from an attack by a predator and added that till now, the officials have not been able to trace the alleged tiger. On the other hand, the Zoological Survey of India has initiated preliminary investigation at Zeilad lake and Buning of Tamenglong district.

The source mentioned that the latest development is a result of a request by the State Forest Department to the Ministry of Forest and Environment to send experts to the said two locations for scientific exploration.

The source claimed that during the initial investigation, the Zoological Survey of India team has been able to identify a new species of fish and a new species of under water plant at Zeliad lake.

It may be mentioned that the State Government has been taking up necessary steps to declare Zeilad lake and Buning as wild life sanctuaries.