IMPHAL, Mar 8: Gaiphulshillu Golmei, District and Sessions Judge, Imphal East cum Chairman of District Legal Services Authority Imphal East, inaugurated a Legal Aid Clinic at Top Awang Leikai today.

As a part of the inauguration function, International Women’s Day was also observed at Ima Nongmeirembi community hall, Top Awang Leikai, under the theme “Balance for better”.

The inauguration cum observance of International Women’s Day was attended by the District and Session Judge Imphal East, Gaiphulshillu Golmei, Ningthoujam Lanleima, Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal East cum Secretary of District Legal Services Authority Imphal East, Advocate B Supriya, Advocate Laishram Rebeda and Mayanglambam Surbala Devi, Pradhan of Top Dusara Gram Panchayat, as presidium members.

Giving her speech Gaiphulshillu Golmei spoke on the importance of a Legal Aid Clinic in every locality so as to provide knowledge about the laws of the country and also spoke about the role of Para Legal Volunteers.

Advocate B Supriya Devi spoke on the topic of Women and Law while Advocate Laishram Rebeda spoke on the theme of International Women’s Day “Balance for better.”