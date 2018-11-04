Legal awareness cum literacy prog held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 3: A one day legal awareness cum literacy program was organised at PHLYO club complex, Hijam Dewan Leikai, by Youth Foundation for Fitness and Services, Manipur under the aegis of District Legal Services Authority, Imphal West, today.

The one day legal awareness cum literacy program was attended by former Chief Minister Radhabinod Koijam, president of YOFFS, Manipur Hijam Meghachandra, retd SP Potshangbam Sonamani and chairman of Lamphel Supermarket Coordination Committee S Ibetombi Devi as presidium members.

Advocate B Supriya, former secretary of AMBA, spoke on the topic of ‘Right to PDS and Legal Service for victims of drug abuse and the eradication of drug menace’ as a resource person.

Th Rajkishor, Chairman of Chief Welfare committee Imphal West also spoke as a resource person on a topic concerning children, mentally ill and mentally disabled persons.