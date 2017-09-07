Legal awareness prog

Jiribam: Seven numbers of one day legal awareness programme were organised by Jiribam District Legal Services Authority in collaboration with International Miniostry Centre, Churachandpur, OKHO (Okeshwor, Homeshwar Trust) langmeidong and Elangbam Tondonbi Memorial Charitable Trust, Hiyanglam.

A press release issued by Child Welfare Ashram, Jiribam stated that on the progranne was fist organised at Lalpani and Motbung August 31, the second awareness programme was held at Jiribam Higher Secondary School on September 1, on September 3 at Aglapur and Dibonf Junior High School.

The last event was held at Chingdong Leikai and Babupara on September 4.

The awareness programme was sponsored by Manipur State Legal Services Authority, it added.

Senior Advocate, Judicial Magistrate Court, Jiribam district Krishna Binod Roy, Chief Functionary, Child Welfare Ashram, Jiribam S Iboton Singh, Teacher-in-charge of Student Legal Literacy club, Jiribam Higher Secondary SchoolHuirem Rajkumar Singh attended the awareness programmes as resource persons and stressed on different topics like Food Security Act, Right to Education, Right to Information, Consumer Act, Crime Gender & Law Enforcement, Sexual harassment at workplace, Free Legal Aid Services, Crime aganist women and cyber crime.