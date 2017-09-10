Legal awareness prog held

Noney: A one day legal awareness programme was held at the office of SP, Noney by District Legal Services Authority, Tamenglong in Association with Superintendent of Police, Noney today under the sponsorship of Manipur State Legal Services Authority.

SP, Noney district A Noutuneshwari Devi, S Somorjit Singh, Advocate Julius Riamei, Advocate L Ashapurna attended the event as dignitaries.

OC, Noney police station Ch Sarjan Singh stressed on Mob Justice, POCSO & JJ Act and Investigation & Inquiry.

Speaking as resource person, Advocate Julius Riamei elaborated the role of police particularly on investigation and inquiry of a crime or any kind of case. L Ashapurna also stressed on POCSO and JJ Act. Around 80 police personnel and officers from Noney, Nungba and Khoupum police station participated the awareness programme.