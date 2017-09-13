Legal awareness prog held

Bishnupur: Legal Aid Clinic, Kumbi and NSS Unit, Kumbi College organised a one day legal awareness programme at the College today.

The programme was organised under the sponsorship of Manipur State Legal Services Authority and District Legal Services Authority, Bishnupur.

Kumbi College Principal Y Jugeshwor Singh, Chairman of the College Governing body N Mangi Singh, secretary Ksh Jugeshwor Singh and retired headmaster Kumbi Government High School A Nimai Singh attended the programme as presidium members.

Speaking as resource persons at the event, Para Legal Volunteer as well as HOD of Political Science, Kumbi College L Gopal Singh and Para Legal volunteer N Iboton Singh spoke on ‘Responsibility of Youth in the Society’ and ‘POSCO Act’.

Meanwhile, the NSS camp organised by NSS unit of the College on September 6 concluded today.

Social service and tree plantation programme were the main initiative taken up by the students during the camp.