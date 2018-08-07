Legal Awareness programme held

CHANDEL, Aug 6: District Legal Service Authority under the sponsorship of Manipur State Legal Service Authority organised one day Legal Awareness programme at the Children Home of Khurfhuwdaam (New Khongyon) village on August 5

The programme was attended by Nungchim Moniren, village chief, former pastor Charangching Khunkha village LV Rengtoi, senior advocate Oinam Chitaranjan Singh, resource person Peter Sinruwng. Advocate Oinam Chitaranjan spoke on the topic “POCSO Act” while advocate Peter Sinruwng spoke on NALSA scheme – child friendly legal services to children and their protection.