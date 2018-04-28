Legal clinic

IMPHAL, Apr 27: Maibam Manojkumar, District and Session Judge Imphal West, inaugurated a Legal Aid Clinic at Singjamei Chingamakha Chanam Pukhri Mapal, today afternoon. The opening of the Legal Aid Clinic cum legal awareness camp was organized by District Legal Services Authority Imphal West.

The event was attended by Maibam Manojkumar, District and Session Judge, Imphal West cum Chairman of District Legal Services Authority Imphal West, as chief guest, Lamkhanpau Tonsing, Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal East cum Secretary District Legal Services Authority Imphal East, as guest of honour and S Saratchandra Sharma, Chairman, Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights as president.

B Surpriya Devi, Advocate and former general secretary of All Manipur Bar Association, spoke on the topic of crime against women while Ch Momon, Advocate and Lecturer, LMS Law College, spoke on general laws.