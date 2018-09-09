Legal profession as career option

Ranjan K Baruah

Many students ask me about the scope of studying law. I have seen students taking admission in law without their career planning and hence they are confused after they finish their studies. Law is very common and people know about it but less is known about legal profession. When it comes to legal profession we think about lawyers but in reality legal profession includes many other things apart from practicing as lawyer in various courts. Different countries have different legal system and procedure but law is everywhere. In a country like India, rule of law is important and hence career in legal profession or as lawyer is important and rewarding.

The main task of any lawyer is to counsel clients about their legal rights and suggest course of action in a particular matter. Apart from educational qualification, other skills are also needed to become successful in this profession. There are various areas of specialisation in this field which one can choose from like corporation law, civil law, criminal law, international law, labour law, patent law, tax law and so on. There are many law colleges in the country. Most of the universities also conduct law courses and there are some special law colleges and universities in the country. Minimum qualification to go for a course in law (LLB) is senior secondary. Course duration is of 5 years which is integrated course. P.G. Programmes in law (LLM) are of two years duration & eligibility is LLB degree. There are also courses after graduation which is mostly for three years. But , now a days the main valued course is five years integrated course which is right after senior secondary. In addition to LL.B. degree, many universities and institutes also offer other diploma courses in several disciplines of law, including Administrative Law, Environmental Law, Cyber Law, International Law, Labour Laws, Tax Laws, Corporate Laws, etc. There are some diplomas and certificate courses which are available from open universities. In most of the institutes/universities, selection is on the basis of an entrance test. The entrance examination is objective type in nature. The questions invariably cover areas like Reasoning, General Awareness, Numerical Aptitude, Legal Aptitude, etc. There are some All India Entarnce after Class XII for admission into leading law colleges or academies. Students from any stream may choose to take up law courses.

Some of the courses are Bachelor of Law (LLB), Master of Law (LLM), Ph D in law, Integrated Courses like BA LLB or B Com LLB, etc. There are some certificate/diploma or post graduate diploma or certificate courses like Certificate Course in Cyber Laws, Certificate Course in Infotech Law, Diploma in Administrative Laws, Diploma In Environmental Laws, Diploma in Human Rights (DHR) , Diploma in Intellectual Property Rights, Diploma in Labour Law and Personnel Management, Diploma in Labour Laws (DLL), Diploma In Labour Laws and Industrial Relations, Diploma in Labour Laws and Labour Welfare, P.G Diploma in Women’s Rights and Human Rights, Post Graduate Diploma in Corporate Laws, Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Laws, Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Laws, Post Graduate Diploma in Insurance Law, Post Graduate Diploma in Labour Laws, etc.

After completion of the law courses there are different avenues of jobs or employment. Some may join government service while many prefer to work independently as lawyers in courts, consultants or legal advisers. One who wishes to become an advocate and practice law as a profession in India, should enroll with the local Bar council. Lawyer can also work as legal counsel and legal advisers for firms, organizations and families. They can work as trustees of various trusts, as teachers, law reporters, company secretary and so on. Opportunities exist in the defense services too.

(Ranjan K Baruah is a career mentor and can be reached at bkranjan@gmail.com for any career related queries )