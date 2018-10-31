Legendary comic actor H Manglem no more

IMPHAL, Oct 30 : Huirem Manglem, a well known comedian/actor died at his residence at around 10.30 pm yesterday following a prolonged illness.

He retired as Joint Secretary from Board of Secondary Education Department (BOSEM) in 2012.

He (Manglem) was hospitalised at Shija Hospital for 4 months following a stroke on August 15 last year and has been visiting the hospital regularly for medical checkup, said a bereaved family member.

Beside being an approved artiste of All India Radio (AIR), late H Manglem also acted in many films and Shumang Leelas in his lifetime.

He was 72 years old and is survived by two sons and two daughters.

The Rupmahal Theatre and Film Forum Manipur have extended their condolence and observed a 2 minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.