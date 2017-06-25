SEIKON is organising a programme called “Lakanungda : A Rendezvous with Legendary Singers” on June 27 at Hotel Classic Grande.

Addressing a press meet at Yaibilen Children Home located at Keibi Sanapat today, SEIKON advisor Dr Dhanabir Laishram said that the programme is to be organised to pay tributes to old and legendary singers of the State.

He said that SEIKON which was established in 2013 has immense respect for artistes of the State.

He regretted that many legendary singers have been forgotten by the people especially by youngsters who prefer modern songs.

He said that gift and certificate will be presented to several legendary singers during the programme as a mark of respect.

Dr Dhanabir Laishram and budding singer Bidyamani presented eatable items to the children home.