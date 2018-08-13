Leimakhong Bazar Authority congratulates young Karate gold medallist

KANGPOKPI, Aug 12: Leimakhong Bazar Authority, Kangpokpi District praised 7 years old Pratik Dahal, Karate gold medalist from Leimakhong and expressed heartiest congratulation upon his big achievement in such a tender age.

Pratik Dahal, s/o Tiken Dahal of Leimakhong Bazar in Kangpokpi District achieved Gold medal and another Bronze medal in the recently concluded All India Independence Cup Karate Championship, 2018 at the National capital, New Delhi.

The small Nepali boy from Kangpokpi District bagged the Gold medal in Kata and Bronze medal in Kumata in 20 Kg category respectively in the Championship organized by Seikokai Karate International India, Bharat Karate Academy under the sponsorship of Karate Association of India on August 10 at Talkota Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

Earlier, Pratik Dahal had also achieved several medals including gold in various State and National Karate tournament bringing laurel and fame to the State and Kangpokpi District in particular in the field of sports. He has also won silver medal in Karate and Bronze in Kata in 20 Kg category in the All India Karate Championship, 2018 which was held at New Delhi from June 22 to 24 this year.

Acknowledging his big achievement, the Leimakhong Bazar Authority appreciated Pratik Dahal for his remarkable achievements at such a young age while adding that the small boy deserves all round applause and appreciation from all corners for his hard work and dedication.

“You are true inspiration for all around you. Hope you witness many more achievements in future. We are really proud of you Pratik. Congratulation,” said Lalboi Kipgen, General Secretary, Leimakhong Bazar Authority.

Lalboi Kipgen also drew the attention of the District Administration Kangpokpi to acknowledge the outstanding achievement of Pratik Dahal during the National occasion of India Independence Day celebration on August 15 at M Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi DHQs.