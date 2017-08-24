Leingangching: Burning in the name of faith

Sir,

It is God and God alone, who dictates our conscience, our faith, not man. Therefore, we are free to choose our faith, practice our faith, live our faith, and die with our faith. It is God, the Almighty, who gives us a place to live in, our birthplace, not man, because he is the owner and we are just the custodians of this place. Therefore, we have the right to live and be buried in our own homeland provided by God. No one on earth has the authority to dictate our faith and debar us from burying our corpse in our own native land. No parochial and chauvinistic ideology should kill our faith and take away the right to live in our native land. Vandalism in the name of denomination is an act of heathenism and has no place in the civilized world. Ostracism in the name of denomination is a total violation to the teaching of Christ. A Christian persecuting another Christian in the name of denomination is an act of terrorism. Denial of the rightful place to bury a Christian corpse in a Christian land by Christians is a horrible shame to Christianity.“One village one denomination” is nothing but:1. It is a murder of conscience.2. It is a crime against humanity.3. It is a crime against the ethos and values of our ever accommodating society.4. It is a crime against the fabric of our Naga Nation “Nagalim for Christ”. 5. It is a crime against the freedom of religion enshrined in the Indian constitution.6. It is a crime against the teaching of Jesus Christ, our Lord and our God. 7. It is a crime against Christendom and Christians all over the world.Therefore, every right thinking citizens/Christians should vehemently condemn this exclusive ideology and devilish design.

Dr Pukeho Lokho

Asst Professor, Department of English Don Bosco College, Maram