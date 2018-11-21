Leisang Hiden Fest

IMPHAL, Nov 20: Leisang Hiden Festival cum Expo 2018, concluded at Kyamgei Pal Ahanbi today.

All Manipur Recognised Private School Welfare Association president Ph Landhoni, IPS founder Principal Asem Kennedy, LHPDA president K Subhash and founding trustee LC Romesh graced the closing ceremony of the event (which began from October 30 under the aegis of Leisang Hiden Protection and Development Authority) as presidium members.

Speaking at the event, LC Romesh said that the expo was organised with the aim of converting Leisang Hiden to a heritage site and added that plans are underway to establish a board for Leisang Hiden.

The event will be organised with even more grandeur next year, he added.)