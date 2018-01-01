Let this new year kill your new fears

Birkarnelzelzit Thiyam

Hey! Happy new Year! 2018 – must have already packeted with plans; dieting from the first of January, gymming non-stop, studying hard and what so ever. Weren’t you planning the same last year too? Did it work? No. You preconditioned yourself with a whole idea that ‘turning point of life’ is related to some ‘date and time’ of the year, this will bubble you forever into procrastinating your success. It’s not the time of the year but the time when your heart decides to fulfill the hunger for change. Try changing yourself not because it’s the first day of the year but it’s the day you long to yearn change.

And when your heart decides for a change from the first of January, do you know how many will laugh at you? And Yes! Today is the day you have been waiting for growing the change, don’t let your excitement get disturbed by those people laughing at you. The only reason why they laugh at you is because they failed to plan for themselves and now that they see you working for your goal; jealousy burns them. And if you give your attention to them, you are helping them with those jealousies, if you want to kill them – burn them with jealousy; focus on your goal more, it murders their lazy hearts.

There will be a lot of people, asking you and texting you, “How long you are going to run after the change? 1 week?” Most of you – out of anger – you will challenge them by going on non-stop, this will really get you into depression, for you are not working for yourself but for your antis. You know what? When people starts laughing at you, know that you already have started putting in the work for your plan – and when people starts hating you, know that your plans are already working out.

Do you know that no-one types HAPPY NEW YEAR messages? Either they downloaded it or forwarded. They don’t even read completely for what’s there in the entire text that they are sending. Only the person who types are the ones who give wishes not forward texts. Trust me – bye-bye won’t take all your bad habits away, drinking whole night on bye-bye and hoping for a great change on 1st Jan will not ‘make the change’ but you will be turned to ‘Made-In-China.’

Slogans like, “New Year-New Me,” has killed millions. Try focussing on the better version of yourself not a new version of yourself. New year-new haters plus more haters, new year-more responsibility, new year-getting older, above all-believe that you are getting closer to your goal. But don’t go for ‘new year-new love.’

New-year is not about doing new things but doing the old things in a completely better way. Keep sharing your plans with your enemies, let them speak worst about you; and by that time, just hug them and say, “I can take care of myself, please take care of yourself, I love you.”

If you have something in your heart – afraid of telling to the world too, and again scared of not getting it fulfilled too, just know that your little dream needs a little more of your attention to let it grow. If something distracts you all the time, that will be nothing less than your top priorities. If you can fall in love with something or someone without considering its outcome, that’s when you get the strength to love completely. And, if you can start feeling pity for those who hates you – you will be one the leader remembered forever.

Just like you don’t laugh at a joke twice, don’t keep hurting yourself for what has already gone. Just like the excitement you have when you nearly missed the last bus – keep following your dream like it’s the last chance. Just like the mood you have before you go to bed every Saturday night thinking of waking up late the next day – try forgetting every problem by giving yourself a break. Just like how you react when someone tries to take away your lover – go crazy when somebody tries to take away your dream. Just like how you cry every night hugging your diary – cry out loud when you wake up for living with someone-else’s dream, don’t hide anymore. Just like the anger you have when someone comes in your room without permission – show that anger when someone says ‘you can’t do it.’

Lastly, Happy new year. Let this year be the one you have been waiting for.

