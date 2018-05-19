Letpao inspects

IMPHAL, May 18: Water Resources Minister Letpao Haokip and officials concerned inspected the river bed cleaning works along Chakpikarong river taken up under the Local Area Development Fund (LADF) of MLA Kangujam Ranjit at Serou, under Sugnu A/C, Kakching district today.

Speaking to media persons, MLA Ranjit said that the Minister and the officials concerned organised the inspection trip today after he appealed for additional support from the State Government as the river bed cleaning work could not be solely handled through LADF.

Explaining the various inconveniences caused in the area during floods, the MLA said that in 2015, after Chakpikarong bridge became unusable, people from New Samtal village, adjacent to Myanmar, were also affected apart from the people of Serou.

Speaking to media persons, Letpao Haokip said that the work taken up by the MLA not only concerns the people of Serou but is also for the benefit of the people of the State.

The Minister informed that there are currently no clear cut plans regarding any kind of steps to be taken up by the Government or funds to be sanctioned but assured that the Government will study all possible assistance.

The team also inspected the kutchaa dam at Chakpi Thingangphai.

The said dam was built by the people to provide water to farmlands belonging to Kakching, Churachandpur and Chandel districts.

However, due to the constant flooding of Chakpikarong river, the MLA has been repairing and maintaining the dam since 2000.