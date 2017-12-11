Let’s prepare for third Nupi Lan : CorCom

IMPHAL, Dec 10: On the 78th anniversary of the Nupi Lan (December 12), the CorCom while paying rich tributes to the unarmed women warriors of the Nupi Laan, has saluted all the women activists who have been struggling to save the oppressed and subjugated people.

Even though Manipuri society is said to be patriarchal, the womenfolk never play second fiddle to the male population, remarked a statement issued by CorCom media coordinator Ksh Yoiheiba.

Manipuri women have a long glorious history of valiantly fighting different political battles and confrontations just like males apart from shouldering the economic burden at the household level as well as at the level of the society.

Manipur women’s role in the guerrilla warfare against Awa (Burmese) soldiers during the Seven Years Devastation would always remain a source of inspiration.

The Nupi Lans of 1904 and 1939 against the oppressive British colonial rule were continuations of this glorious legacy.

The history of Manipur (Kangleipak) is the history of an independent Nation which bravely fended off repeated invasions by neighbouring kingdoms.

It was the indomitable spirit of Manipuri Nation which enabled Manipuri women to challenge the oppressive policies of British colonial rulers, it remarked.

Today too, Manipuri women have been struggling tirelessly against the alleged repressive policies of the Government of India. But the threats posed by the alien rule of India are diverse, multi-faceted and formidable. After independent Manipur was forcibly merged into the Indian Union, the State’s economy has been systematically reduced to a dependent economy with a sinister design to suppress the resilience of Manipuri people for good.

Accustomed to a culture of dependency (on India) over the past 68 years or so, a large section of the present generation have lost self confidence and they have been ingrained a notion that Manipur cannot survive alone or independently.

The Government of India has been following several covert strategies to distort the distinct identity, culture and history of Manipur and push the larger section of the population to the jaws of drugs and other intoxicating substances so that Manipuri society can never recover, the CorCom alleged.

With a large number of disillusioned youth taking to drugs, the society is fast collapsing into a state of anarchy. Given such sorry state of affairs, individualism or self-centrism has gained prominence over nationalism.

“To free ourselves from trappings of the Government of India in order to pave a way for a progressive society is a collective challenge for all of us”, the CorCom asserted.

The whole world was wonder-struck by the valour of Manipuri women when they successfully drove away Indian military forces from the sacred Kangla, it remarked.

It further wished that the Nupi Lan anniversary may spread the message of a third Nupi Lan to the contemporary Manipuri generation.