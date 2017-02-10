Let’s save Manipur from Congress : BJP

IMPHAL, Feb 9 : BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda has categorically stated that there is no other option than to vote of BJP if Manipur must be saved from Congress which has been scheming to fragment the State.

He was speaking at a flag hoisting ceremony of BJP candidate in Lamsang AC Sorokhaibam Rajen held today at Salam Khul.

The pollings scheduled on March 4 and 8 are not mere voting. It is a battle to save Manipur from Congress party, Bhabananda said.

If Congress is re-elected to power again, people’s misery would only multiply manifold.

BJP is fully confident that it would emerge victorious and form the next State Government which would herald rapid development in all aspects, the BJP State unit president said.

He went on to claim that BJP will win more than 30 seats in the forthcoming State Assembly election.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister’s derision of the Prime Minister, Bhabananda remarked that the demand to pass a Bill for establishment of National Sports University smacked of immaturity. Any such Bill would remain within the ambit of the State administration.

The tirade launched by Congress party against BJP in their efforts to woo voters is unpalatable. It was the Congress Government at the Centre which initiated the Naga peace talk. Congress party has been deliberating the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM in the wrong light with a sinister design to fragment Manipur.

Bhabananda then asked whether the Congress Government has the courage to tender a sincere apology to the people of Manipur for killing a number of people in fake encounters.

They (Congress) ought to tender another apology for the damages done by earthquakes in 2016 to Ima Keithel, bridges etc because the qualitative aspect was neglected when these public buildings were constructed.

Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam’s assertion that he was forced to sign a document which endorsed integration of Naga inhabited areas under duress only reflected his cowardice.

Bhabananda claimed that BJP would be victorious in four States including Manipur out of five which are going to polls this year.

Enquiring if the State Government has ever taken up any effective measure to resolve the prolonged issue of economic blockade, the BJP leader asked as to why the Congress Government is unable to get the economic blockade lifted if it (Congress Government) genuinely cares for the people of Manipur. BJP candidate S Rajen appealed to all the people to help the party root out Congress party from the soil of Manipur.