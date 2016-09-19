Lets (talk) football

Accordingly, Mr. P. Rennedy Singh, one of the finest players ever produced by Manipur, once resented in one of the social networking sites (Instagram and Manipur Football Players’ Facebook page dated 13 May 2016) saying, “what happen to Manipur football lovers. Neroca fc is playing one of the most important match in the Manipur football history n hardly any people watching the match. Sad !! I league second division final round”, the Match was played between Neroca FC, Imphal against Gangtok Himalayan SC, Sikkim at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. Mr. Novy Kapadia, one of the famous football experts in India has also commented when NEROCA FC didn’t field any foreign player during the 128th Durand Cup semi final against DSK Shivajian, Pune that hiring average foreign players does not help in anyway.

I do buy Mr. Kapadia’s argument because we spend huge amount of money to obtain the service of average or below-average foreign players. Instead a two or three local players can be employed with the money we spend on the average players and thus will help in the economy of Manipur. No doubt, management team may be of the idea that bring in foreign players may attract the crowd. But this has already proved wrong when there were hardly few spectators during the match between NEROCA FC and Gangtok Himalayan SC. In fact, Athletic Bilbao Club (Athletic Club de Bilbao), Spain, which is one of the top division football clubs in La Liga (Spanish League) is functioning on the same ideology by hiring only the local players i.e. Basque born players.

This club have never been relegated from the top division although they employ only local players. Accordingly, any of the clubs in Manipur may also organise in the way Athletic Bilbao organised because there is no dearth of talented players in Manipur. It may help Manipur’s football; it will obviously help Manipur’s economy.

(The writer is a PhD from International and Intercultural Study Program, Universidad de Deusto, Bilbao, Spain. European Commission sponsored his (fulltime) PhD program under Erasmus Mundus External Cooperation Lot Window 13 scholarship program. He has published articles and commentaries in international as well as national academic journals, books, and local newspapers. He was also an active footballer and played various tournaments, including national (Subroto Cup 2002-03) and state level tournaments, representing various local football club like CITIZENS Club, Soibam Leikai; USA, Khurai (loan 2006); NESU, Khurai; among other popular clubs in Manipur. He can be reached at rameshningthoujam@gmail.com)