Liangmai Forum urges Government

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Mar 17 : Global Liangmai Forum (GLF) has appealed the State Government to allot sufficient fund for the development of roads in Tamei sub division of Tamenglong district, as and when the Central Government releases the Rs 30,000 crore announced by the Prime Minister.

It can be noted here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Imphal on March 16 had announced that the Centre will invest Rs 30,000 crore in the next 3 to 4 years to develop National Highways and roads in Manipur.

He said the focus will be also on connecting rural areas through the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). According to the Liangmai Forum, the people living under the sub division of Tamei do not have access to basic requirements/amenities like road, electricity, water, etc. To address this problem, GLF fervently appealed the Govt, “as and when the budget is released by the Central Govt, needed and sufficient budget should be allotted for development of roads in Tamei sub division, so that people have access to basic necessities of life”. The Liangmai Forum said that either due to extreme deplorable road condition or non accessibility to the nearest hospitals many people lose their lives for want of medical attention.