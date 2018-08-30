Lifter escapes from police

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 29: In an incident sure to raise eyebrows, a notorious vehicle lifter escaped from the clutches of Lilong police personnel while the said thief was being transported for an ossification test at JNIMS Hospital today at around 2.30 pm, under Porompat PS.

The incident occurred when a police team were taking the said individual for the ossification test from the custody of Lilong PS, Thoubal district.

According to a reliable source, the individual is the kingpin of a gang of vehicle lifters operating in different parts of the State.

He has been lodged in the custody of Lilong police since August 10 after he was arrested in connection with a vehicle theft case, until he seemingly walked away to his apparent freedom today.

The source stated that the accused claimed himself to be underaged and as such the police took necessary permission from the authority concerned for an ossification test to ascertain the claim.

However, in a shocking twist, the accused apparently disappeared from JNIMS hospital while necessary preparations were underway for the test.

The source further said that police are working hard to capture him.