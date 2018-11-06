Lincoln, Ranbir ‘fake encounter’ cases Court fixes Nov 23 for charge hearing

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 5: Session Judge, Imphal West fixed November 23 for charge order hearing against six police personnel in connec-tion with two different alle- ged fake encounter cases, after the charges levelled against them were heard this afternoon.

The police personnel charge sheeted by CBI/SIT in connection with the two alleged fake encounter cas-es, namely Sub Inspector Sagokpam Ibotombi s/o Dhano of Ningthembam Mayai Leikai, Jiribam, Riflemen Ajay Prakash s/o Hemnath Thakur of 1st Manipur Rifle, Babupara, Sub Inspector Ksh Uttam s/o Ksh Dilip of Wangkhei Mayum Leikai, Head Constable Kh Sushil Kumar s/o Kh Jugindro of Langthabal Mantrikhong Makha Leikai, Head Constable Laishram Dinachandra s/o L Joy-kumar of Langthabal Lep Makha Leikai and Riflemen Yumnam Santosh s/o Y Kunjamani of Nilakuthi Awang Leikai, appeared before the Court with their respective counsels for the hearing today.

The charge hearing against Sub Inspector Sagokpam Ibotombi and Riflemen Ajay Prakash, was held under session trial number 42 of 2018 while the charge hearing against Sub Inspector Ksh Uttam, Head Constable Kh Sushil Kumar, Head Constable Laishram Dinachandra and Riflemen Yumnam Santosh was held under session trial number 43 of 2018.

After hearing the submission of Special PP of CBI and the counsels of charge sheeted police personnel in length, the Court fixed November 23, for the charge order hearing against the six police personnel.

Mentioned may be made that on September 24, both cases were committed by Session Court Imphal West after perusing the case records put up before the Court from the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West, under different sections.

Notably, on August 27, Surender Kumar, Dy SP, CBI (ACB) Imphal (now attached to SIT, Manipur) filed the charge sheets against Sub Inspector Sagokpam Ibo-tombi and Riflemen Ajay Prakash in connection with the death of one Laishram Lincoln of Kakwa, after a case was registered under the direction of the Supreme Court. It was alleged in the charge sheet that in the police FIR of June 28, 2011, one individual, Laishram Lincoln alias Nicolson s/o L Modhu of Kakwa Naorem Leikai, was killed at Naoremthong Khulem Leikai and it was alleged (in the FIR) that the deceased person was an insurgent and arms, ammunition and explosive were recovered from the site of the incident.

In the second case, VPS Mann, Dy SP, CBI, SC III, New Delhi, filed the charge sheet against Sub Inspector Ksh Uttam, Head Constable Kh Sushil Kumar, Head Constable Laishram Dinachandra and Riflemen Yumnam Santosh, before CJM Imphal West, on August 30, in connection with the alleged fake encounter of one Laishram Ranbir s/o L Ibobi of Uchiwa Awang Leikai on December 20, 2011, at Naran Konjin (along Chandranadi road, under Wangoi PS, Imphal West).

The case was registered as per the direction of the Supreme Court on July 14 last year to go through the records of the case and lodge necessary FIR. An FIR was registered against some unknown commando personnel of Imphal West and Imphal East on the basis of the findings by NHRC, New Delhi.

It was alleged in the charge sheet that the police FIR was based on the information of SI Uttam who stated that on December 20, (2011) at around 9 pm, police got an information about the movement of some cadres of KCP (Kesho Meitei faction), who were allegedly involved in killing of the chowkidar of Irilbung water supply (Soram Ibomcha) and his son (Soram Sanatomba) after abducting them in the general area of Naran Konjin village.

A combined team of Imphal East and Imphal West comnmandos launched a frisking and checking operation in the said area, along Chandranadi road, near Naran Konjin Pukhri Achouba.

The FIR mentioned that at around 11.30 pm, they (combined team) spotted two people coming towards them on a two wheeler moped but when they told the unknown individuals to stop, they (the two persons) fired towards the combined team and made a sharp u-turn and allegedly fled from the spot.

The combined team pursued the unknown persons but they were fired upon with automatic weapons. As such, the combined team retaliated and after the alleged encounter which lasted for around 5 minutes, the dead body of L Ranbir was found along with a small arm and one Honda Dio. The CBI charge sheet mentioned that the report of combined team is not believable as any spent cartridges of automatic weapons were not recovered by the police from the said encounter site and reasoned that for an encounter which lasted for more than five minutes, a large number of bullets should have been fired by the deceased and his associate.