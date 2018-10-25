Lions Club of Imphal organises debating competition

IMPHAL, Oct 24

As part of UN Day 2018 observance, Lions Club of Imphal organised 26th students’ debating competition at Lions Service Centre, Sangaiprou.

The debating competition was held on the topic- “As the UN’s sole responsibility is upkeep International Human Rights, the Myanmar military should be brought to book for what had taken place inside Rakhine.”

A total of 21 students from different educational institutions participated in the competition.

Shrikant Thokchom of St Joseph College Darjeeling who hails from Kakching was adjudged the first position and was encouraged with cash prize of Rs 7,000.

Arka Jyoti Mazumdar of Sainik School Imphal (for the motion) bagged second position which carries Rs 5,000 while Jayaluxmi Moirangthem of Sainik School Imphal won Rs 3,000 for securing 3rd position.

The debating competition was chaired by H Rajen Singh, retired Principal GP Women College as the speaker, said a statement of Lion M Manas Singh, marketing & communication officer, Lions Club of Imphal.