Liquor seized

IMPHAL, Feb 14: District police of Imphal East and Thoubal seized liquor from different locations along with the arrest of three persons including a woman today early morning.

Sources said a team of Lilong police conducted frisking and checking at Lilong Bazar along Imphal-Moreh road during which a Maruti EECO van was detained.

When the vehicle was checked, 19 carton boxes including 14 boxes of Diablo cane beer were found.

Two persons including a woman who came on the van were arrested. They are identified as Sheikhulal Mate (34) s/o Paosei of Moreh and K Kim d/o Paojang of Sapermeina, Saitu. According to the sources, the duo revealed that the carton boxes were brought from Moreh.

Police have registered a case against the two persons.

On the other hand, a team of Narcotic Cell Imphal East seized 37 litres of local made liquor from the possession of one Meisnam Porei (57) s/o (L) Tomal of Naoremthong Khullem Leikai at around 4.30 pm.