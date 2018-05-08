Liquor seized, 4 detained

KAKCHING, May 7 : A police team of Reserve Line Kakching seized a huge amount of DIC liquor as well as IMFL from four persons at Irengband Hawairou and Kakching Bazar area today at around 12.30 pm.

10 litres of DIC liquor and 30 nos of OC Blue (quarter) bottles were seized from Moirangthem Ibomcha Singh of Kakching Khunyai while 20 litres of DIC liquor were seized from one Oinam Ramananda Singh of Irengband Hawairou Mairenbam Leikai.

5 litres of DIC liquor along with one full bottle of Old Monk and one full bottle of MC were seized from Khangembam Nikhil Singh of Kakching Khunyai Leikai and another seven litres of DIC liquor from Yengkhom Chaoba Devi of Kakching Chumnang Leikai.

The detained persons along with the seized liquor were handed over to Excise Department, Kakching for taking necessary action.