Liquor seized

Jiribam: The Jiribam District Police intercepted huge consignment of IMF liquor from a truck plying from Assam.

A press meet was convened today in connection with the seizure, at Jiribam Police station. Briefing media person SDPO RK Charles revealed that a joint team of STF and Narcotic cell team led by ASI A Krishna Sharma of Jiribam PS seized the liquor last night around 7 pm, during frisking and checking a Tata Truck.

The seized items included 30 cases of Mc Dowells No 1 (Whisky) containing 12 bottles of 750ml each, 40 cases of Officer Choice Blue (Whisky) containing 12 bottles of 750 ml each, 65 cases of Officer Choice Blue (Whisky) containing 24 bottles 375 ml each, 65 cases of Officer Choice Blue (Whisky) containing 48 bottles of 180 ml each, 5 cases of King fisher (Beer) containing 24 bottles of 500 ml each were detected from the said Tata Truck. The approximate market value of seized liquor could be Rs 9,18,000.

The driver identified as Md Salam Uddin (48 yrs) son of Md Alauddin of Sora, Kakching district was arrested and will be handed over to Excise Department along with the seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor for taking further necessary action.