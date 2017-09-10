Liquor seized, disposed

Churachandpur: Illicit liquor worth more than 3 lakh, which have been seized by Churachandpur police over the months, were disposed today by the Excise Department along with officials of Churachandpur police station.

35 bottles of IMFL, 12 bottles of Romanov Vodka, 23 bottles of Beer, 3690 cans of beer and 350 litres of local liquor were disposed, according to sources from the disposal site.

They are estimated to be worth Rs 3,30,500. An excavator has been deployed to destroy the haul which was executed in the presence of Deputy SP Excise, OC, Churachandpur police station and OC Excise, CCpur apart from media personnel.

Meanwhile, a team of the Churachandpur police involving OC, Churachandpur police station, Women police, the Police Drug Cell and SDPO Thanlon under the supervision of SDPO, Churachandpur, continued the liquor drive in New Bazar area and seized 45 litres of DIC liquor, 4 bottles of IMFL, 6 litres of Can beer and 1 bottle of Magic Wine from one Momon.