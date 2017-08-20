Liquor seized from police jeep

After substantial quantity of local liquor was seized from a police jeep which rammed a civilian car, two police personnel have been placed under suspension.

One Maruti Gypsy of Imphal West Commando rammed a civilian car (Ma-ruti Wagon-R) at Khong- hampat along Imphal-Mao highway at around 10 am today, informed a source.

Two police personnel and a civilian who was driving the car were injured in the collision.

Some people of the neighbourhood saw a substantial quantity of local liquor in the rear section of the police gypsy.

Whereas the liquor was set ablaze by local Meira Paibis, both the car and the gypsy have been taken into the custody of Sekmai police station.

Meanwhile, one police Head Constable and a Rifleman of 5th IRB attached to Commando involved in the incident have been placed under suspension.