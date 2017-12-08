Liquor worth over Rs 4 lakh disposed

IMPHAL, Dec 7: Liquor worth Rs 4.88 lakh seized by Excise Department and other Government agencies in the run up to the 5th General Panchayat election held in September were disposed today by setting them ablaze at Excise headquarters, Lamphelpat.

The liquors disposed today included 26 cases and four bottles of IMFL worth Rs 1,18,600, 176 cases and seven bottles of beer worth Rs 2,64,980 and 1,049 litres of Distilled Illicit Country Liquor (DICL) worth Rs 4,88,480.

Foreign liquor imported through Moreh were also included among the liquor disposed today.

Excise Superintendent Thounaojam Samson told media persons that the liquor disposed today were seized by Excise Department and other Government agencies in the run up to the 5th General Panchayat election.

Apart from seizing the liquor, Rs 3,39,800 were collected in the form of compound fine and the same was added to the State’s exchequer, Samson said.

During the first two quarters (April-September) of the current financial year, Excise Department managed to enrich the State exchequer by Rs 6.24 crore.

Even though Manipur is officially a dry State, the prohibition is not applied to some communities in accordance with their customs as well as army and paramilitary forces.

On the other hand, Excise Department is unable to enforce the prohibition effectively due to insufficient infrastructure such as vehicles and adequate manpower, Samson. He then appealed to the civil society organisations and the general public to help the department in its drive against illicit liquor.