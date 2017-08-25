Liquors seized and disposed

Imphal, Aug 24: Imphal West district police carried out special drive against drugs and liquor from Sekmai to Kanglatongbi area, along the Imphal Dimapur National Highway, and seized a huge quantity of canned beer and local liquor from 16 different liquor vendors.

According to reliable source, under the instruction of Imphal West SP, Themthing Ngasangva, a team of Imphal West police under the command of Additional SP (Law and Order) Priyadarshini Laishram and led by SDPO Lamphel, O Wangkhomba, along with personnel of Sekmai police carried out special drive along the National Highway, at around 11.45 am.

The police team raided 16 vendors located in and around Kanglatongbi to Sekmai area and seized a huge quantity of alcohol including 450 litres of local liquor, 42 beer bottles and 25 canned beer.

The seized items were destroyed by the police team in presence of locals/ village representative of the area.