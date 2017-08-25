Liquors worth Rs one lakh seized, disposed

THOUBAL, Aug 24 : Thoubal district police under the supervision of SP, Thoubal K Meghachandra intensified its drive against narcotics and liquor in connection with the upcoming 5th General Panchayat Election where liquors worth Rs one lakh were seized today.

According to a reliable source, a team of Khongjom police station led by SI Bikram raided the residence of one Soibam Ibotombi in Khoingjom Laibung Leikai at around 9.20 am under the instruction of OC, Khongjom K Santosh.

According to an information revealed by Ibotombi, the security team was able to recover a huge quantity of local liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor including 576 bottles of Whisky (Royal Champion).

The seized liquor along with another 200 litres of liquor, which was seized by Khongjom police station during this month, was handed to excise department, Thoubal and was later disposed by the officials of excise Thoubal.

Speaking to media persons, Deputy Superintendent of excise department Thoubal, Raghu Leishangthem stated that the drive was conducted to ensure smooth functioning of the ensuing Panchayat election. Meanwhile, Lokendro was handed over to the excise department and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000, reports our correspondent.