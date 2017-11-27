Listen to your heart if you don’t want to die as a best employee only

Birkarnelzelzit Thiyam

The main problem in life starts when you start living for reputation not satisfaction. If you want to live a life being loved and wanted by people, all you have to do is DON’T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT THEM. The moment you can ignore them, you will start loving yourself truly making you numb and senseless towards fear of WHAT IF’s.

Giving up is also an amazing option of life, only brave hearts can do it because he who gives up will suffer the entire life. If you are brave enough then commit suicide right now, give up but if you are not strong enough to die, than live a life not just breathing to see people live.

I know living at the moment hurt because of the disappointment from past and expectations from the future, yet try to get distracted at times to be lost with the present moments. If WHAT WILL PEOPLE SAY is the thing that has been torturing you, then I will tell you the answer for you today; no one gives a damn about you, stop acting so responsible.

Have you ever had good dreams? If so, the dream will be nothing but doing what you want and couldn’t be done in reality due to fear. You still remember that feeling of pride and excitement right? So, why don’t you do what you want after you wake up too. Or take this life as a never waking up dream and you can do whatever you want. I got ocean of comments saying, “Hey! It’s easy to say all this in articles but not in real.” You are right, it’s very difficult for you and people like you will be of a great demand to work for those who says “it’s just as easy as it is in the article.” When you go to others house, you stay calm without creating a mess because nothing there is under your responsibility, but in your room, you make a hell mess taking advantage of being responsible that you will clean it afterwards.

Life is too short to keep impressing people, follow your heart right now. People keep saying that they need experience to start something big, well even to get the experience you need to get up right now. But the concept is not all about getting the experience but leaving the fear of starting, you need to leave the thought that “you are weak,” because you will end up becoming the BEST EMPLOYEE for giving up your dreams to fulfil someone else’s dream.

Yes it’s true that comparing with others is bad, but without comparison this life will be so boring and completely meaningless. Just so, the point here is that, if you want to grow above someone, you have to compete with what you were yesterday because if you compete with him, you will only grow above him but not above the one next to him.

If you want to be a businessman, start looking everything from the perspective of a businessman, stop waiting for business degree certifications to be one. And same goes to all the professions, you need to change your perspective to be one before you really get the certification because attitude is what will count not the number of workers in your business or by the length of your bank balance. We never commit mistakes in life, mistakes are just one way that doesn’t work and you are not wasting time yet cutting down directions that won’t lead you to your destination.

How powerful the sun is, it’s rays will be helpless if you close your eyes. How loud the sound is, it will be useless if you close your ears. How bad the food be, you will never get the taste if you don’t eat it. How worst your friends are, how bad your neighbours are, how poor your family is, how disturbing your roommates are, you will never get disturb if you have good control of your senses, stop sharing your attentions. A singer can never be distracted by swimming, a shooter can never be distracted by a dancer, so when you have something that distracts you so much, sometimes that’s what you should focus on because a child who loves to sing will always get distracted by music played by the neighbour.

