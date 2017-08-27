Literary award

IMPHAL, Aug 26: Nameirakpam Chandreshwar Singh Memorial Award 2017 constituted by Writers Club Manipur will be presented to Ningombam Sanatombi for the book “Ukkugi Yumna Ngaihouri”. The award will be presented on September 10..
Breaking News
- 2 mins ago - CM hands over Rs 5 lakh - 0 Comment
- 6 mins ago - Biswajit calls for ZED certification to enhance product quality - 0 Comment
- 23 hours ago - Clashes in Myanmar 71 killed amid fresh violence in Rakhine State - 0 Comment
- 23 hours ago - Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh held guilty in rape case 28 killed in violence, 1000 detained - 0 Comment
- 23 hours ago - Regarding demand for reservation of Assembly seats… CM promises to convene all political parties meet - 0 Comment