Literary discussion on Hijam Guno held

IMPHAL, Sep 3: Sahitya Akademi, in collaboration with the Manipur Literary Society, held a forum on the “Life and Works of Hijam Guno” at Manipur Hindi Parishad hall today.Athokpam Kullachandra, president of Manipur Literary Society chaired the forum while Kh Inaobi, K Bijalata, N Rojika and N Sanatomba spoke on the works of the noted writer.

In his introductory speech, H Behari, convenor of Manipuri Language Advisory Baord informed that an English translation of Hijam Guno’s “Bir Tikendrajit Road” has been completed and that it will be released by December later this year.